  • A helicopter sprays water over a fire on the southern part of the Greek island of Rhodes on Tuesday. Wildfires have been raging in Greece amid scorching temperatures, forcing mass evacuations in several tourist spots including on the islands of Rhodes and Corfu. | AFP-JIJI
    A helicopter sprays water over a fire on the southern part of the Greek island of Rhodes on Tuesday. Wildfires have been raging in Greece amid scorching temperatures, forcing mass evacuations in several tourist spots including on the islands of Rhodes and Corfu. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

RHODES/ALGIERS – Large areas of the Mediterranean sweltered under an intense summer heat wave on Tuesday and firefighters battled to put out blazes across the region.

In Algeria, at least 34 people have died. In Croatia, flames came within 12 kilometers of the medieval town of Dubrovnik late on Tuesday.

Greece has been particularly hard hit, with authorities evacuating more than 20,000 people in recent days from homes and resorts in the south of the holiday island of Rhodes.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED