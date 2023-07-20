Family members of two exiled Hong Kong democracy activists wanted by authorities are being investigated by national security police, the South China Morning Post has reported.

The pair, former lawmaker Dennis Kwok and unionist Mung Siu-tat, are among eight exiled activists sought by authorities for alleged violations of the Beijing-imposed National Security Law, with arrest warrants and bounties awarding information leading to their arrest being announced on July 3.

Kwok’s older brother was taken to police station for questioning on Thursday, the SCMP reported, adding that the home of Mung’s older brother was raided on Tuesday, with family members taken into custody for questioning. No arrests have been made, the report said.