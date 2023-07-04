A move by Hong Kong authorities to issue arrest warrants and a bounty for eight self-exiled pro-democracy activists has drawn widespread condemnation amid a widening crackdown on any form of dissent in the city.

Police late Monday announced a reward of 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($127,656) for each of the overseas-based activists, to anyone who can provide information on them and their alleged crimes. Authorities also ordered the activists’ assets frozen when possible and warned the public against supporting them financially.

The wanted include former lawmakers Ted Hui and Dennis Kwok, activists Anna Kwok, Nathan Law and Finn Lau, academic Kevin Yam, unionist Mung Siu-tat and online commentator Yuan Gong-yi, according to a government news release.