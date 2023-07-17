Vietnam received its first shipment of liquefied natural gas this month, a milestone for the energy-hungry country, but various hurdles mean it could take years for imported gas to ease the country’s long-running power shortages.

Disagreement over pricing, plant construction delays and lack of supply contracts are dogging the Southeast Asian manufacturing hub’s adoption of LNG, hampering its ambitions to make imported gas a major fuel, industry insiders say.

Vietnam’s urgent need to boost electricity supply, laid bare by recent rolling blackouts, has raised concerns among foreign investors about whether the country can remain a reliable option to diversify manufacturing away from China.