NATO members have pledged to invite Ukraine to join the bloc when conditions are met and to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles in order to speed up the process.

At a summit that began Tuesday in Vilnius, Lithuania, NATO leaders agreed that Ukraine won’t need a so-called Membership Action Plan to prepare for joining, Secretay-General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference.

“This will change Ukraine’s membership path from a two-step process to a one-step process,” Stoltenberg said. Members “will issue an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO when allies agree and conditions are met.”