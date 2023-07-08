The U.K. is set to sign a Pacific trade deal in Auckland next weekend, formally becoming the first new member since the framework came into force, and shifting attention to a list of other applicant countries headed by China.

The signing will take place at a ministerial meeting of members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, hosted by New Zealand, according to a press release from the country’s ministry of foreign affairs and trade. The event is scheduled to take place July 15-16.

“The United Kingdom’s membership of CPTPP sits alongside our bilateral Free Trade Agreement to ensure that Kiwi exporters have unprecedented access to the sixth largest economy in the world,” Damien O’Connor, New Zealand’s minister for trade and export growth, said in a statement Saturday.