Chinese authorities are likely to announce a fine of at least 8 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) on Ant Group, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, bringing an end to the fintech company’s yearslong regulatory overhaul.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), which has been driving the revamp at Ant after its $37 billion IPO was scuttled in late 2020, is expected to disclose the fine in the coming days, the sources said.

The penalty, which would be one of the largest ever fines for an internet company in the country, will help pave the way for the fintech firm to secure a financial holding company license, seek growth, and eventually, revive its plans for a stock market debut.