Senior officials from the Group of Seven and European Union reiterated at a meeting with counterparts from the so-called Global South that any just peace agreement in Ukraine must see Russia withdraw its troops, according to people familiar with the matter.

The officials met in Copenhagen last weekend with counterparts from India, Turkey, Brazil, South Africa and Saudi Arabia to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace formula and his’s effort to hold a global summit on the proposals.

The gathering took place against the backdrop of an attempted mutiny in Russia but focused on the war in Ukraine and its future, rather than those events, the people said.