The use of ChatGPT among job applicants has grown in popularity amid their concerns about their own ability to create a resume that stands out in a competitive job market.

In Japan, it is customary for students to begin job hunting long before graduation. The job-hunting process is arduous, and there is a stigma around failing to secure a job before graduation.

One critical aspect of the application process is the completion of company-specific questionnaires known as “entry sheets” (ES), with students typically applying to several firms. These sheets require concise responses, typically within 150 to 400 characters, for each question. Companies commonly request that applicants answer two to four questions as part of the application process.