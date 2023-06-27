It’s the red sea, but not as you know it. Residents in city of Nago on the island of Okinawa awoke Tuesday to find an area of usually clear blue water had turned a gruesome shade of red.

The water changed color after a beer plant owned by Orion Breweries sprung a leak and a coolant used to regulate the temperature of brewing equipment flowed into a nearby river.

Footage posted on local media showed the waters off Nago, famed for its beach resorts and crystal clear waters, had been dyed a deep red. The brewery blamed the chemical propylene glycol — used in the cooling process — for the color change.