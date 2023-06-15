Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson should be excluded from parliament for willfully misleading lawmakers over rule-breaking COVID-19 lockdown parties at his office, a committee said Thursday in a damning report the former leader described as “rubbish.”

In a more than 100-page report, the privileges committee — the main disciplinary body for lawmakers — said Johnson had wilfully misled parliament on several occasions when he was asked about Downing Street gatherings during pandemic lockdowns.

The committee also accused Johnson of being “complicit in a campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation.”