Taiwan wants to secure peace and stability by maintaining the status quo in its relationship with neighboring China and needs the support of European states to do so, the island’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Wednesday.

“In order for Taiwan to stay strong and resilient and to have the courage to continue the policy of maintaining the status quo, we do need support from European friends,” Wu said in a speech at a conference in the Czech capital, Prague.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control. Taiwan strongly objects to China’s sovereignty claims and says only the island’s people can decide their future.