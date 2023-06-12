A man was arrested after a daytime robbery at a luxury watch store in Kawasaki on Sunday, while another suspect remains at large.

Two individuals reportedly entered the store located near Kawasaki Station, in the city’s Saiwai Ward, at around 1 p.m. and smashed its display cases, before being intercepted by the store’s manager and fleeing.

The suspects wore black masks, according to witnesses, and were pursued on foot by store employees, who were successful in stopping one of them. One employee was injured in the pursuit.