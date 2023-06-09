  • Riot police officers patrol the Kibera slums by truck following the announcement of Kenya's presidential election results, in Nairobi in August 2022. | REUTERS
NAIROBI – Beatrice Oriyo laughed out loud when asked if there was a playground where her three children could play near her home in Kibera, Nairobi’s biggest informal settlement.

“There’s nothing like that here,” the 34-year-old Oriyo said by phone from the one-roomed corrugated iron home that she rents for 6,000 Kenyan Shillings ($43.18) a month.

“We don’t even have our own toilet — we have to pay each time to use the public toilets. We bathe in the same room that is our kitchen, living room and bedroom. The idea of a playground here is like a joke,” she said.

