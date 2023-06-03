Amid growing concerns over the possibility of a U.S.-China war in Asia, almost 30 defense ministers and representatives gathered at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore agreed that a crisis akin to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must not happen in the Indo-Pacific region.

“As many ministers have said, if you have a simultaneous war in Europe and Asia, it will be catastrophic globally,” Singapore defense chief Ng Eng Hen told reporters Saturday following a ministerial roundtable at Asia’s largest security summit.

“There was a real sincerity and urgency that what happened in Ukraine must not happen in Asia,” he added.