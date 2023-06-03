Singapore – Amid growing concerns over the possibility of a U.S.-China war in Asia, almost 30 defense ministers and representatives gathered at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore agreed that a crisis akin to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must not happen in the Indo-Pacific region.
“As many ministers have said, if you have a simultaneous war in Europe and Asia, it will be catastrophic globally,” Singapore defense chief Ng Eng Hen told reporters Saturday following a ministerial roundtable at Asia’s largest security summit.
“There was a real sincerity and urgency that what happened in Ukraine must not happen in Asia,” he added.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.