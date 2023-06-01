A heated argument between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito over whose candidates to run and whose to support in the next general election has exposed more fundamental problems between the two parties.

That, in turn, has raised questions about the state of their more than 20-year-old political marriage, and whether the two sides will take steps to initiate a divorce.

Despite assurances by LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi and Komeito Secretary-General Keiichi Ishii that the recent discord over the Tokyo district races will not impact the coalition, other LDP voices are not so sure.