  • Hundreds of Amazon employees gather for an hourlong walkout over a new return to office mandate and Amazon’s climate policies, in Seattle on Wednesday. Some employees, particularly working parents, pin some of their frustration to the financial toll of returning to the office — especially the cost and pressures of child care. | GRANT HINDSLEY / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Eric Deshawn Lerma felt waves of anxiety when he sat down to tally the new costs in his routine since Amazon’s return to the office this spring.

There’s parking. There’s fuel. There’s lunch. They add up to at least $200 extra a month, all to support a policy whose justification he can’t fully understand — after three years in which he and his teammates have been doing their jobs from home.

Still, when Lerma heard that some of his colleagues were organizing a walkout to protest the return-to-office policy, which asks employees to come in at least three days a week, he initially wavered on whether to participate. After all, he realizes that thousands of Amazon workers have no flexibility to work from home. Their jobs require them to go into warehouses to do physically taxing labor each day.

