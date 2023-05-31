  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter inspect the country's first military reconnaissance satellite, in Pyongyang in this image released on May 17. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
Japan issued a rare emergency warning for Okinawa Prefecture on Wednesday morning, urging residents to take shelter after an apparent North Korean ballistic missile launch.

The South Korean military said the rocket was likely of a “space launch vehicle” carrying its first military satellite that Pyongyang had said it would launch before June 11, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Japan has ordered the Self-Defense Forces to prepare to shoot down a North Korean ballistic missile, rocket or debris that threatens Japanese territory, the Defense Ministry said.

