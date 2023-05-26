The government on Friday unveiled an outline of its mid-term economic roadmap that featured Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s “new capitalism” policy priorities such as efforts to stem a declining birthrate with increases in child care spending.

The outline, which will serve as a backbone for the government’s economic policy to be finalized in June, made no mention of how to fund such spending — a sticking point before a snap poll Kishida may call in the coming months.

Fiscal reform is an urgent task for the industrial world’s most heavily indebted government, with public debt at more than 250% of gross domestic product.