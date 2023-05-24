  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) speaks with Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi at the parliament building in Tokyo in March after the fiscal 2023 budget is passed. | KYODO
With the Hiroshima Group of Seven summit finished, speculation within Japan’s political world over the possible timing of an election is heating up.

But regardless of whether Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calls an election before the parliamentary session ends on June 21, major parties are not waiting, instead announcing election plans and securing candidates as they look to cooperate or compete against each other.

The next general election will be the first under a new redistricting plan. Ten mostly rural prefectures will each lose a Lower House district seat. Five new seats will be added to Tokyo, two will be added to neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture, and one each will be awarded to Saitama, Chiba and Aichi prefectures.

