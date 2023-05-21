George Stawnyczyj voted for Donald Trump twice. On domestic policy, he gives the former president top marks. But he’ll stay home on Election Day should Trump win his party’s nomination to take on Joe Biden in 2024.

Stawnyczyj is an official in the Republican Party in rural Carbon County, Pennsylvania. He’s also Ukrainian-American and can’t stomach Trump’s criticism of aid payments to war-torn Ukraine nor his habit of complimenting Vladimir Putin.

“The way Trump is talking right now, getting into bed with Putin, there’s no way I can support him,” Stawnyczyj, a retired truck driver, said at his home in the Appalachian Mountains.