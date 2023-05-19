More than a year after escaping her native Kyiv with a broken leg one winter night, Lidiya Bibko lives in a tidy two-bedroom Tokyo flat as one of 2,300 Ukrainians who fled to Japan after the Russian invasion.

Japan’s embrace of evacuees like Bibko has been unusual for a country notorious for its aversion toward foreign entanglements and immigrants, but the war in Ukraine has sparked a rare outpouring of public support.

When Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hosts the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima starting Friday, Japan’s backing of Ukraine will be on full display as he leads the discussion to confirm a united front against Russia.