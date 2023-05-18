Sony is weighing a spinoff and separate listing for its financial unit in two to three years, potentially reversing a $3.7 billion (¥508.5 billion) take-private deal concluded in 2020.

It shares rose as much as 7.3% in Tokyo. The entertainment conglomerate will consider such a plan over the rest of this fiscal year before making a decision, the company said in presentation materials ahead of a briefing. The plan under consideration could involve Sony retaining 20% of the unit in the event of a spinoff and listing on a Japanese exchange, according to the documents.

Sony, a major games publisher, electronics maker and Hollywood entertainment producer, had diversified into banking since 2001. The Sony Financial unit was set up in 2004 and at one point was expected to bring in the majority of the conglomerate’s operating profit. But in past years, the Japanese firm began to focus on its core entertainment business.