As geopolitical tensions continue to reshape global economic ties, the Group of Seven leaders will be tackling economic security issues focused on China during the summit in Hiroshima, which begins Friday.

In the lead up to the meeting, reports are circulating that with China in mind, the leaders’ meeting will be touching on “economic coercion” — engaging in trade disputes for political aims — and address the need to further strengthen international cooperation to counter such moves.

On top of the main joint statement, the Hiroshima summit is expected to result in the release of documents relating to specific policies, including economic security.