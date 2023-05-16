The U.S. Virgin Islands has subpoenaed Tesla CEO Elon Musk for documents in its lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co. of helping enable sexual abuses by late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The subpoena, issued on April 28, came to light on Monday in a request by the Virgin Islands to serve Musk by alternative means because it had been unable to locate and serve him.

The U.S. territory did not seek to question Musk under oath, and its effort to subpoena him does not implicate him in any wrong doing.