Japanese Ambassador to the U.S. Koji Tomita has offered up the strongest hint that NATO will open a liaison office in Tokyo, telling reporters that Japan was “working in that direction,” after a report said earlier this month that the security alliance would open its first such station in Asia.

Asked about the report during a news conference in Washington on Tuesday, Tomita confirmed that discussions have been taking place on how to strengthen Tokyo’s partnership with NATO after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida became the first Japanese leader to attend a NATO summit last June.

“I really haven’t heard any final confirmation, but we are working in that direction,” he said without elaborating.