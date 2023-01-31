Japan and NATO have agreed to further deepen their partnership, arguing Tuesday that the international community is “facing changes defining an era,” as the military alliance seeks more support for Ukraine and Tokyo looks for like-minded partners to tackle the growing military challenges posed by China and North Korea.

In a joint statement, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that the free and open rules-based international order is at stake amid changes in the power balance and intensifying geopolitical competition.

“The world is at a historical inflection point in the most severe and complex security environment since the end of World War II,” the two leaders said, emphasizing the need to strengthen cooperation as the security of Europe, the United States and Asia is “closely connected.”