Japan will enter its post-pandemic phase Monday, when it officially downgrades COVID-19 to a status on par with seasonal flu and does away with a range of coronavirus measures.

The plan to reclassify the disease from one similar to Class 2, used for severe infectious diseases such as SARS and tuberculosis, to Class 5 under the Infectious Diseases Control Law was announced in January. The move follows the easing of mask guidance in March, after which decisions on both indoor and outdoor masking have been largely left up to individuals.

On April 29, the government also dropped its remaining border restrictions. People entering Japan — both foreign nationals and Japanese citizens — are no longer required to submit proof of their vaccination status or negative PCR test results.