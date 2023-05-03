Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed bid to kill President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin said two drones had been used in the alleged attack on Putin’s residence in the Kremlin citadel, but had been disabled by electronic defenses.
It said Russia reserved the right to retaliate — a comment that suggested that Moscow might use the alleged incident to justify a further escalation in the 14-month-old war with Ukraine.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.