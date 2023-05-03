Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed bid to kill President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin said two drones had been used in the alleged attack on Putin’s residence in the Kremlin citadel, but had been disabled by electronic defenses.

It said Russia reserved the right to retaliate — a comment that suggested that Moscow might use the alleged incident to justify a further escalation in the 14-month-old war with Ukraine.