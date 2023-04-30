  • U.S. President Joe Biden presents a guitar signed by the singer-songwriter Don McClean to South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol after Yoon performed McLean's 'American Pie' during a state dinner at the White House on Wednesday night. | DOUG MILLS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    U.S. President Joe Biden presents a guitar signed by the singer-songwriter Don McClean to South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol after Yoon performed McLean's "American Pie" during a state dinner at the White House on Wednesday night. | DOUG MILLS / THE NEW YORK TIMES

SEOUL – President Yoon Suk-yeol went to Washington to reset South Korean diplomacy by drawing closer to the United States and taking a larger role on the international stage. If the warmth of his reception there was the gauge of success, he did well.

President Joe Biden welcomed him as “my friend.” Yoon belted out “American Pie” while the crowd whooped along during the White House dinner. On Thursday, he addressed the U.S. Congress, thanking Americans for their support during the Korean War and extolling a deep relationship between the countries that helped energize South Korea’s rise to become a global technological and cultural powerhouse.

“Even if you didn’t know my name, you may know BTS and Blackpink,” Yoon said to chuckles from American lawmakers. “BTS beat me to the White House. But I beat them to Capitol Hill.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW