  • As recently as February, generative AI did not feature prominently in EU lawmakers' plans for regulating generative artificial intelligence technologies such as ChatGPT. | REUTERS
    As recently as February, generative AI did not feature prominently in EU lawmakers' plans for regulating generative artificial intelligence technologies such as ChatGPT. | REUTERS

LONDON/STOCKHOLM – As recently as February, generative AI did not feature prominently in EU lawmakers’ plans for regulating generative artificial intelligence technologies such as ChatGPT.

The bloc’s 108-page proposal for the AI Act, published two years earlier, included only one mention of the word “chatbot.” References to AI-generated content largely referred to deepfakes: images or audio designed to impersonate human beings.

By mid-April, however, members of European Parliament (MEPs) were racing to update those rules to catch up with an explosion of interest in generative AI, which has provoked awe and anxiety since OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT six months ago.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW