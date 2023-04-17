Top diplomats from Group of Seven countries have telegraphed what is likely to be in a joint statement expected to be released at the conclusion of a foreign ministers’ summit Tuesday, with officials stressing the importance of unity amid challenges in Asia as Chinese assertiveness rises, especially around Taiwan, and North Korean missile launches continue.

The war in Ukraine, as well as ramped-up engagement with the “Global South” nations, were expected to top the agenda Monday, the second day of the summit, after the top diplomats kicked off their talks a day earlier in the resort city of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, with a working dinner.

Representatives from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United States, the European Union and Japan on Sunday discussed “various challenges” in the Indo-Pacific region, including China’s military moves near self-ruled Taiwan and North Korea’s recent spate of missile launches, with the foreign ministers calling G7 unity “extremely important” in confronting these issues, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.