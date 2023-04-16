In the leaked U.S. intelligence documents, Ukraine’s predicament looks dire.

Missiles for its Soviet-era air defenses are projected to run out by May. Its position in the key city of Bakhmut is “catastrophic.” Its military has taken losses of more than 120,000 dead and wounded — less than Russia’s estimated toll, but enormous for a country with less than one-third of Russia’s population.

Yet in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, this past week, there was little palpable alarm about the scores of pages of classified documents that have surfaced in one of the most remarkable disclosures of American secrets in the past decade. In fact, some welcomed the leak, hoping that it would emphasize what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been saying for months — that Ukraine urgently needs more ammunition and weapons to expel the Russian forces.