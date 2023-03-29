Miki House, a maker of luxury baby and children’s goods in a country with ever-fewer births, is looking overseas — for production, and for customers who will buy products like its ¥100,000 ($760.40) Gold Label brand pajamas.

President Koichi Kimura said the Osaka-based company, which has developed a global reputation based on Japanese technology and quality, has turned beyond domestic shores as the population grays and its workforce shrinks.

“As much as possible, we want to produce here,” he said in an interview, referring to a network of 200 domestic partner factories. “‘Made in Japan’ would be my wish, but it’s not easy, because the craftsmen are gone.”