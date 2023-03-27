As the population of Fukushima Prefecture continues to decline, it is essential to encourage people to move in from outside the prefecture in order to restore and revitalize the area hit by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami and the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant disaster.

The number of people moving to Fukushima is on the rise. However, there are cases of new arrivals then moving away again, which has recently become a growing issue.

To enable people to settle in the prefecture, experts point to the need to strengthen support measures so that they can fit into their new community smoothly.