Taiwan on Sunday confirmed it had ended its decadeslong diplomatic relations with Honduras after the Central American country said it was seeking to open relations with Beijing as the “only legitimate government” representing China.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu confirmed the severing of ties at a news conference in Taipei and said it would close its embassy in Honduras and withdraw its ambassador there.

Earlier, the Honduran Foreign Ministry said in a post on Twitter: “The government of Honduras recognizes the existence of just one China.”