An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude struck the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km the USGS added. A tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.

There is a possibility of a destructive local tsunami near the epicenter, but the earthquake poses no tsunami risk to Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.