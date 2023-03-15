Honduran President Xiomara Castro said on Tuesday that she had instructed the country’s foreign minister to bring about the opening of official relations with China, a move that threatens to further diminish Taiwan’s dwindling pool of allies.

The leader of the Central American country had floated the idea of cutting ties with Taiwan and starting relations with China during her electoral campaign, but said in January 2022 she hoped to maintain ties with Taiwan.

China does not allow countries with which it has diplomatic relations to maintain official ties with Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory with no right to state-to-state ties.