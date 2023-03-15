South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that cooperation with Japan is vital in confronting North Korea’s growing threats and protecting global supply chains, calling on both countries to not snarl relations in domestic politics.

Yoon made the remarks in a written interview with international media as he prepared to depart for Tokyo on Thursday for a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the first such visit in 12 years.

The planned trip comes after South Korea announced last week its companies would compensate victims of forced labor under Japan’s colonial rule from 1910-1945, seeking to end a dispute that has undermined U.S.-led efforts to present a unified front against China and North Korea.