South Korea on Monday unveiled plans for resolving a long-festering dispute with Japan over wartime labor, bringing the two neighbors closer to a deal that would drastically improve ties, which have been clouded by years of mistrust and a tumultuous past.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin announced the plan at a news conference, saying that funds for compensating wartime laborers under Japan’s 1910-1945 occupation of the Korean Peninsula would be raised by voluntary private sector donations to a South Korean foundation in place of Japanese companies, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The neighbors’ relationship plummeted to fresh lows after 2018 rulings by the South Korean Supreme Court ordered two Japanese companies to pay damages over forced labor under Japan’s colonial rule of the peninsula.