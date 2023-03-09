South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will visit Japan for two days from March 16 following Seoul’s announcement earlier this week of a plan aimed at resolving a long-festering dispute with Japan over wartime labor, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday.

Yoon will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida followed by a dinner, but other details of the visit have yet to be disclosed.

The meeting is expected to help mend bilateral ties, which have been sour for years over the wartime labor dispute.