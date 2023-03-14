  • A Merlin helicopter lands on the deck of British Royal Navy warship HMS Albion during Joint Viking training exercises with NATO forces southeast of Harstad, in Vagsjord, Norway | BLOOMBERG
    A Merlin helicopter lands on the deck of British Royal Navy warship HMS Albion during Joint Viking training exercises with NATO forces southeast of Harstad, in Vagsjord, Norway | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

A submarine snakes through a fjord in Norway alongside a British amphibious transport ship, as F-35 fighter jets roar overhead. NATO forces are gathered for a joint drill to repel a simulated invasion, albeit one where the enemy seems anything but theoretical.

President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine may be raging thousands of kilometers to the south, but in the remote Arctic there is a close watch on his military activities. It’s an increasingly important region for energy, trade and security, and one where Russia, the U.S., China and others are vying for greater control.

The extent of Arctic seabed resources is not well mapped but estimates suggest the region holds around one-fourth of the globe’s oil and natural gas resources, while its sea routes could shave days if not weeks off traditional commercial shipping passages.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW