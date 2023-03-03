  • Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks during an online news conference hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan on Dec. 6, 2021. Ghosn jumped bail and fled Japan for Lebanon while awaiting trial in 2019. | KYODO
The Cabinet on Friday approved legal revisions so defendants on bail can be made to wear GPS devices to prevent them from fleeing the country — a decision influenced by former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japan in 2019 while on bail.

The amendments, applying to the Code of Criminal Procedure and other legislation set to be passed in the current parliamentary session, allows GPS to be used to locate defendants released on bail after being fixed with a device.

The amendments will go into effect after the laws’ enactment, with GPS installations beginning five years after promulgation.

