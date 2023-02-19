North Korea said on Sunday that it had fired off an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) a day earlier, in what Pyongyang called a “sudden launching drill” that demonstrated “actual proof” of the country’s “fatal nuclear counterattack” capabilities.

A day earlier, the Japanese Defense Ministry said that its reclusive neighbor had launched one of its most powerful long-range missiles into waters some 200 kilometers off Hokkaido’s Oshima Island, inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The launch of what Pyongyang said was a Hwasong-15 ICBM came just days ahead of joint military drills between the U.S. and South Korea set for later this week at the Pentagon.