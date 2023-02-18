  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a soccer match with his daughter and top officials in Pyongyang in this photo released Saturday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a soccer match with his daughter and top officials in Pyongyang in this photo released Saturday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

North Korea fired off at least one suspected ballistic missile on Saturday, Japan’s Defense Ministry said, in what would be its first known launch since the early morning hours of Jan. 1.

The South Korean military also confirmed the launch of at least one missile into the Sea of Japan.

The launch comes ahead of joint military drills between the U.S. and South Korea set for next week. The North, which views the drills as a rehearsal for invasion, on Friday vowed an “unprecedentedly” strong response to the exercises.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW