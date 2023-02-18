North Korea fired off at least one suspected ballistic missile on Saturday, Japan’s Defense Ministry said, in what would be its first known launch since the early morning hours of Jan. 1.

The South Korean military also confirmed the launch of at least one missile into the Sea of Japan.

The launch comes ahead of joint military drills between the U.S. and South Korea set for next week. The North, which views the drills as a rehearsal for invasion, on Friday vowed an “unprecedentedly” strong response to the exercises.