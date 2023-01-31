The United States and South Korea will hold “tabletop” exercises focused on the growing North Korean nuclear threat, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday ahead of talks later in the day with his counterpart in Seoul.

The U.S. and South Korean militaries will hold “increasingly complex scenario-based tabletop exercises focused on nuclear threats on the peninsula,” Austin wrote in an editorial published by the South’s Yonhap news agency. He did not reveal a time frame for the exercises.

“As our two presidents have agreed, we are also exploring with South Korea ways to expand our extended deterrence activities and mechanisms on the Peninsula and in the region,” Austin wrote, referring to Washington’s commitment to using the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its ally.