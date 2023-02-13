Experiencing swollen, itchy eyes and a runny nose? The hay fever season is here, with some areas forecast to have up to twice as much pollen over an average year.

According to the Japan Weather Association, which offers weather-related information, pollen levels are predicted to be twice the amount of an average year in the greater Tokyo area, while the regions of Tohoku in northern Japan and Tokai, which includes Shizuoka and Aichi prefectures, are expected to see 1.8 times the average amount.

The Shikoku region, made up of Kochi, Tokushima, Kagawa and Ehime prefectures, is forecast to experience nearly three times the amount compared to last year.