Alphabet lost $100 billion (¥13.16 trillion) in market value on Wednesday after its new chatbot shared inaccurate information in a promotional video and a company event failed to dazzle, feeding worries that the Google parent is losing ground to rival Microsoft.

Alphabet shares, which slid as much as 9% during regular trading, were flat after hours. Microsoft shares rose around 3% before paring gains. They were also flat in post-market trading.

Reuters was first to point out an error in Google’s advertisement for chatbot Bard, which debuted on Monday, about which satellite first took pictures of a planet outside the Earth’s solar system.