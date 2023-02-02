Sony Group is elevating Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki to a position overseeing all operations, a move that splits the burden of running a Japanese giant spanning everything from chips to movies to insurance.

Totoki, 58-years-old, will become president and chief operating officer of Sony on April 1, the company said Thursday. Current president Kenichiro Yoshida will retain his positions as chairman and chief executive officer.

Totoki, who’ll remain CFO, leads the Tokyo-based entertainment and electronics group’s earnings calls and already plays a key role in helping define Sony’s strategy. The move is seen as helping the company better sustain and develop business initiatives put in place by Yoshida and his CEO predecessor Kaz Hirai.