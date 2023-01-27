The alleged mastermind behind a series of robbery cases nationwide is a Japanese national sending instructions via smartphone from an immigration detention center in Manila known for its lax security.

Filipino Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla told Kyodo News on Thursday that the alleged ringleader, who is said to have gone by the name “Luffy,” was arrested in the Philippines in 2021 and is being held at the immigration facility in Manila.

Another Japanese national suspected of being part of the robbery group is being held at the same facility and will be deported to Japan as soon as the necessary paperwork is completed, he said.